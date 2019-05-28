TELL CITY – Shirley J. Powers, 71, passed away May 21, 2019 at Golden Living Center in Tell City.
Born Sept. 22, 1947, in Taswell County, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Myron and Helen (McClain) Killian. Shirley was a CNA-QMA at Golden Living Center in Tell City.
Survivors include her son, Chris (Christina) Myers of Tell City and Tammy Sitnogel of Tennessee; siblings, Linda (Roy) of Clinton, and Richard Killian of Peoria, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Mark Paulin, Angie Paulin, Austin Myers, Clayton Byrne, Nancy Byrne, Ashley Myers, Laura Myers; and two great-grandchldren, Sonya and Zayne Leistner. She is preceded in death by her brother, Bob Killian.
In accordance with Shirley's wishes, cremation has been chosen. Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on May 27, 2019