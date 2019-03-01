EVANSTON – Shirley T. (Corbin) Rust of Evanston died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. She was born on June 4, 1934, in Huntingdon, Pa.
She worked as a home health nurse for Perry County Memorial Hospital for 20-plus years. She loved her work and taking care of people. She loved going to Church and singing. She sang in the Midstreem Bluegrass band along with her husband, Dennis. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, getting her nails done and going to visit her daughter and family in North Carolina.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis, of 53 years; her three daughters, Christine York (Steve) of Kernersville, N.C., Elizabeth Newton of Tell City and Sheila Rust of Missouri; her grandchildren, Jessica Stoltz (Derek), Cody York, Corey Litherland, Trent Litherland, Debra Banes, Angelina Rust and Destiny Rust; and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis White, and step-father, Louis White; and a brother Brian Corbin all of Pennsylvania.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with Harry McDonald officiating. Burial will be in Collins Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Collins Chapel Cemetery.
