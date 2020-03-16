TELL CITY – Stacy Lynn Mullen, 54, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her home.
Born Oct. 5, 1965, in Tell City, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Kathryn Worthan Nugent.
She married Mike Mullen on Dec. 19, 1986.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Mullen of Grandview; daughters Samantha Jo (Jerry) Keller of Tell City and Morgan (Drew) Blincoe of Evansville; her mother, Kathryn Nugent of Tell City; sisters, Lisa Dutschke of Troy, Kim Cronin of Tell City and Tammy Schmidt of Boonville.
Preceding her in death is a son, Alexander Michael; her father, Kenneth Nugent; and brothers, Brian and Bruce Nugent.
Memorial contributions may be made to It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue, 824 Co. Rd 800N, Chrisney, IN 47611.
Services were held Sunday, March 15, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Mar. 16, 2020