TELL CITY – Starletta Faye "Sis" Meyer, 61, passed away July 29, 2019.
She was born in Perry County.
Surviving are her children, Monte Kelley of St. Meinrad and LeAnna Risley (Adam) of Grandview; brothers, Chester Sandage of St. Meinrad and Ronnie Sandage of Bristow; grandchildren, Dakota and Baylee Jones, Chance Risley, Dale and Amber Lyn Kelley and great-grandchildren, Aubriegh and Ezra Jones.
There will be no services. Huber Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. The family asks that any memorial contributions may be sent to the funeral home to help with arrangements.
Published in Perry County News on Aug. 1, 2019