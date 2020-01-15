CANNELTON – Steve Schroeder, 58, passed away Jan. 10, 2020.
He was born in Tell City on Oct. 30, 1961, to the late Paul Schroeder and Rita Marie (Luecke) Schroeder, who survives.
Steve was a 1980 graduate of Tell City High School. He retired from Southern Indiana Power where he was a line foreman for over 29 years. Steve enjoyed farming, hunting deer and rabbit and watching sports.
Surviving is his wife, Becky (Guillaume) Schroeder, Cannelton; son, Travis Wilson, Tell City; grandchildren, Karina and Trayce Wilson; mother, Rita Schroeder, Tell City; and a brother, Duane Schroeder (Tracy), Tell City.
Funeral services will be private. Huber Funeral Home is assisting with
arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Condolences may be left at huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Jan. 16, 2020