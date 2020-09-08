TELL CITY – Steven Anthony "Tony" Scarpa, 71, passed away Aug. 29, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Evansville on Aug. 17, 1949, son of the late Joseph and Mary Jo (Bender) Scarpa. Also preceding him in death were his son, Joseph Scarpa, and brother, Michael Scarpa.
While his father was in the Army, Tony graduated from Ekajamoka High School in Japan. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era, where he earned a degree in culinary arts.
Tony retired from The Hilton Hotel in Indianapolis, where he was a chef. He enjoyed fishing, riding his Victory King Pin motorcycle, cooking and was as a collector ... of everything.
Surviving are his children, Donya Scarpa (Ronnie Lindauer) of Owensboro, Ky., Sarina Hughes (David) of Ashville, N.C., Kim Edward "Eddie" Scarpa of Indianapolis and Melissa Scarpa of Virginia; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Scarpa, Jacob Metcalf, Evony Beckman, Nolan Parish, David Parish Jr., Edward Scarpa Jr., Trenton, Julie and Jagger Lindauer; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Visitation will be Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
