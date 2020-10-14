TELL CITY – Steven D. York, 66, passed away on Oct. 8, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Tell City on Sept. 24, 1954.
Steven was a 1972 graduate of Tell City High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he played in the Navy Band.
After touring overseas and was discharged from the Navy, he earned a degree in computer programming. Steven accepted a job repairing government computers in Indianapolis, where he called home. He played guitar in small bands around the area, in some clubs and charity events.
Steven was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ and studied Les Feldnik Ministries. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, car racing, Indianapolis Colts football and his dogs, Linus and Lexi.
Surviving are his mother, Helen C. (Kellems) York of Tell City; stepson, Ben Dillahay of Indianapolis; siblings, John York (Kathy) of Ormond Beach, Fla., Sharon York (Lloyd "Farmer" (Seelye), Marilyn York and Pat York, all of Tell City and Jeff York (Bev) of Troy; niece, Jami Hernandez (Will) and a nephew, John Thomas "J.T." York, II.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Cindy (McLain) Dillahay-York; his father, John "J.T." York; and brother-in-law, Patrick Ramsey.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Pastor Paul Alvey officiated. Burial followed in Greenwood Cemetery, with military rites.
Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ Benevolent Fund.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.