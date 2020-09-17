PERRY COUNTY – Much as she live her life, Sue Anderson peacefully passed away feeding her animals, joking and with a smile on her face July 22, 2020, at her home.She was born June 10, 1942, to her parents, Casper and Minnie (Collins) Anderson, who were teachers and farmers in Perry County.She spent most of her childhood on the farm attending Rome Grade School and Cannelton High School with one year at Crown Point High School. She was active in 4-H and played the piano. She graduated Cannelton High School in 1960 and attended Purdue University, where she graduated in 1965 with a B.S. in agriculture. She started traveling and taught elementary and secondary school in Indiana, Missouri and Montana. She took a camping trip on the Alaskan Highway after visiting with friends along the way.In 1967, she settled in Montana teaching high school science and married Edwin Bechtold in 1968. During her time in Montana, she wrote articles for western horseman magazines, rode competitively in trail rides, winning several ribbons, and sold real estate. She also completed her M.S. in animal nutrition while working as a graduate research assistant at Montana State University.In 1979, she returned to Indiana to care for her father. She became involved in placing and caring for animals that were "dumped" off at her father's farm and initiated a spay and neuter plan to limit the population. This propelled her into 40 years of working to care for animals at home and as manager of the Ohio Valley Animal Shelter. She also was a life sciences instructor at Owensboro Community College and substitute who taught in Perry and Hancock counties. For the past 16 years, she worked as caretaker for mentally challenged and elderly adults. She was an avid reader, loved to travel the backroads and bird-watch.She is survived by three nieces and one nephew. Although she had no children, she loved spending summers with her niece, Nicole Poss of Georgia, and nephew, Aaron Ehret of Wyoming, teaching them how to ride horses and care for animals. They always looked forward to her latest animals. She enjoyed a long distance relationship with her other two nieces, Anja Miller and Dominique Hale of California. She is survived by a brother, Garry (Eike) Anderson of California, and Donna Ehret of Rome, Ind.She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Samuel Poss.As per her request, her ashes were scattered over several weeks in private ceremonies.Condolences may be made by any act of kindness to animals.