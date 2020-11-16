TELL CITY – Sueyo "Sue" Vaughn, 90, passed away on Nov. 12, 2020, at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Mie, Japan on Jan. 17, 1930, daughter of the late Tajiro and Hoe (Hatasa) Hosokawa. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Robert "Bob" Vaughn; and sisters, Taki Hosokawa and Sadayo Kawashima.
Sue was a talented seamstress, making beautiful clothing and alterations. She and her husband, Bob, were avid travelers and campers. They would attend the annual encampment at the Oshkosh, Wisc., Airshow. She enjoyed visiting with friends and going to the casino.
Surviving is her sister, Michiyo Kataeiri of Japan; her nephews, James R. Jarboe (Kimberly) of Tell City, Harold L. Jarboe (L'Tanya) of Nashville, Tenn., and Warren Lunder of Indianapolis; her great-nephews, Kyle Jarboe of Leopold and Jamal Jarboe of Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews in Japan.
Per Sue's request, there will be no services. Her burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.
Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.