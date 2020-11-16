1/1
Sueyo "Sue" Vaughn
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sueyo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TELL CITY – Sueyo "Sue" Vaughn, 90, passed away on Nov. 12, 2020, at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Mie, Japan on Jan. 17, 1930, daughter of the late Tajiro and Hoe (Hatasa) Hosokawa. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Robert "Bob" Vaughn; and sisters, Taki Hosokawa and Sadayo Kawashima.
Sue was a talented seamstress, making beautiful clothing and alterations. She and her husband, Bob, were avid travelers and campers. They would attend the annual encampment at the Oshkosh, Wisc., Airshow. She enjoyed visiting with friends and going to the casino.
Surviving is her sister, Michiyo Kataeiri of Japan; her nephews, James R. Jarboe (Kimberly) of Tell City, Harold L. Jarboe (L'Tanya) of Nashville, Tenn., and Warren Lunder of Indianapolis; her great-nephews, Kyle Jarboe of Leopold and Jamal Jarboe of Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews in Japan.
Per Sue's request, there will be no services. Her burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.
Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved