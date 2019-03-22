TELL CITY – Terry D. Owen, born Oct. 7,1941, in Tell City, Ind., passed away Thursday, March 14, at age 77. He is survived by wife Sue, daughter Cherie, and son Dan (Dawn); his grandchildren Emily, Kaitlyn, Joshua, and Zachary Owen, all of Illinois; siblings Jane Schroeder of Georgetown, Texas, Bill of Yulee, Fla., Mark of Tell City, and Don of Hillsborough, N.C.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry D. Owen.
Published in Perry County News on Mar. 25, 2019