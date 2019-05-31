LAMAR – Theresa "Alice" Criss, 102, passed away May, 28, 2019, at Oakwood Health Campus.
She was born in Perry County, Ind., on Oct. 22, 1916, to the late James and Rosa (Anderson) Hinton. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Tony Criss, in 1999; her son Shirley Criss; a grandson, Carroll Criss; daughter-in-law, Evanelle Criss; sisters, Lilly Hinton, Lucille Kelly, Mary Wallenmeyer, Adah Blinzinger, Freida Seabolt and Ruth Huff; and brothers, John, Bill, Earl and Kenneth Hinton.
Alice was a graduate of Tell City High School and retired from General Electric in 1982 after 36 years. She was a member of Deer Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed quilting.
Survivors include her son, Charles Criss and wife, Johnlyn of Lamar; grandchildren, Cheri Taylor (Greg), Darrel Criss (Jeanette), Daniel Criss (Marie) and Theresa Hartwig (Ben); eight great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Friday, May 31, at 1 p.m. CDT at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Pastor Ben Hartwig will officiate. Burial will follow in Deer Creek Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday noon to 1 p.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Deer Creek Church Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on June 3, 2019