TELL CITY – Thomas "Tom" Damin, Jr, 91, passed away Aug. 4, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Tell City, Indiana
He was born March 21, 1929, to Thomas, Sr. and Stella Goffinet Damin in Perry County.
He married Irene Early on May 24, 1952, who preceded him in death.
Tom was a carpenter and a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, and painting. He was a member of the Tell City American Legion Post 213 and the VFW Winchell-Vogel Post 2939.
Tom is survived by his children, Tony Damin of Leopold, Barbara Damin of Tell City, Cheryl Sweeney (Pat) of Tell City, and Kerry Damin (Tara) of Leopold; a sister, Lucille James of Indianapolis; seven grandchildren, Chad, Andy, Ryan, Dalton, Jordan, Meagan and Robby; and five great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death are his parents; his wife, Irene, a sister Juanita Peter and a grandson, Tyler.
Services were held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary Cemetery with military honors. Fr. Tony Hollowell officiated.
Visitation was from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given to the St. Jude Foundation or Honor Flight, 4601 N. Fairfax, VA, Suite 1200, Arlington, VA 22203.
Please note if you are attending the funeral home or church for visitation and/or services, a mask must be worn and social distancing practiced in order to comply with the state mandate and the wishes of the family.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.