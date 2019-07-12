DERBY – Thomas J. Remmetter, 72, passed away July 11, 2019, at Linda E. White Hospice House.
He was born in Indianapolis, Dec. 9, 1946, son of the late John and Loretta (Feeney) Remmetter. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Larry Remmetter and sister, Karen Smeltzer.
Tom was a 1964 graduate of Scecina High School. He was united in marriage Aug. 26, 1967, to Lana Harding, who survives. Tom was a firefighter for 20 years in Indianapolis and retired from the City of Indianapolis as a dispatcher. He was a member of Knights of Columbus 1172. Tom enjoyed playing cards and his trips to Las Vegas.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lana Remmetter; children, Lisa Hartel (Dennis) of Berthoud, Colo., and T.J. Remmetter (Sarah) of Denver, Colo.; sisters, Bea Paar (Jerry) of Indianapolis, Madonna Koers (Mike) of Indianapolis, Theresa Howell of Lafayette and Mary Quiett (Ed) of Mishawaka; three grandchildren, Danielle, Devin and Callie Hartel.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. CDT Saturday, July 13, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. There will be a Knights of Columbus memorial service at 1:45 p.m. that day.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harding Cemetery or Linda E. White Hospice House.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on July 15, 2019