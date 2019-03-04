Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas R. "Tom" Hess. View Sign

CANNELTON – Thomas R. "Tom" Hess, 70, passed away March 2, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Tell City, Ind., on March 6, 1948, to the late Harold and Clara Mae (Reed) Hess. Also preceding him in death was his brothers, Harold Hess, Jr., Larry Hess, Ronnie and Gary Powers and a sister, Judy Hess.

Tom enjoyed going to casinos, vacationing and helping family and friends.

Surviving are his children, Stacey Walls of Hardinsburg and Tim Hess of Las Vegas, Nev.; his grandchildren, Brad and Brett Kleeman; his great-granddaughter, Waylynn Kleeman; his companion of 14 years, Rose Parker of Cannelton and her children, Mikey Parker (Carly) of Louisville, Ky., and Steve Parker (Erin) of Tell City and their children, Danielle, Mariah and Melanie Parker; a brother, Raymond Powers (Diane) of Chrisney; and a sister, Cheryl Barnett (Mark) of Evansville.

Funeral services will be at noon CST on Wednesday, March 6, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Brother Ron Ammons will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.

1139 Twelfth Street

Tell City , IN 47586

(812) 547-2251 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Perry County News on Mar. 7, 2019

