HARDINGSBURG, Ky. – Todd Jennings Newby was born on Dec. 22, 1971, in Louisville, Ky. Todd died tragically on June 8, 2019, in Tell City.

He is survived by his children SSgt. Kenny (Emily) Tesmer of Tucson, Ariz., and Madison Newby of Tell City; his mother and stepfather Jerry and Marie Rose of Hardinsburg, Ky.; his sisters, Christy Feldpausch of Lewisport, Kimberly (Brock) Rydecki of Murray, Ky., and Carrie (Derek) Prior of Ferdinand; and his brothers - Jon (Becky) Rose of Decatur, Georgia and Aaron (Dana) Newby of Lewisport; and his stepmother Gail Newby of Cloverport; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at St. Romuald Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 19, at 11 a.m. with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home on Tuesday, 4 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, 8 to 10:30 a.m. A prayer service will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy are requested to the Todd Newby Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.