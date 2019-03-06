ENGLISH – Tracey L. Ball, age 46, of English passed away early Tuesday morning, March 5, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Huntingburg, Ind.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., EST, (10 a.m. CST) on Friday, March 8, at Bethel Christian Church in Doolittle Mills with Pastor Gene King and Rev. Rick Utz officiating. Burial will follow at Doolittle Mills Cemetery.
Friends may call for visitation at the Bethel Christian Church in Doolittle Mills from 4 to 8 p.m., EST, (3 to 7 p.m. CST) on Thursday, March 7; and also one hour prior to the funeral on Friday. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com.
Nass & Son Funeral Home
208 Main Street
Huntingburg, IN 47542
(812) 683-2233
Published in Perry County News on Mar. 7, 2019