JEFFERSONVILLE – Trevor S. Boyd, 26, of Jeffersonville, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, with his loving mother by his side.
A funeral service for Trevor was held Sunday, Dec. 29, at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Valentina Boyd; siblings, Ty Badger, Celisia Boyd and Christopher Boyd; his maternal grandparents, Mary Williams and Don Clark; and paternal grandfather, Carl Boyd.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toward the funeral arrangements, or to the JDRF Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Contributions can also be made toward the funeral arrangements online by clicking on the donations tab above the obituary.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Jan. 6, 2020