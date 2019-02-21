Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Troy A. Buckendahl. View Sign

TELL CITY – Troy A. Buckendahl, 56, passed away Feb. 20, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Monticello, Minn., on Sept. 24, 1962. He was united in marriage on June 9, 2004, to the former Yolanda Dimla. Troy had worked at Waupaca Foundry. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and was a former member of the Moose. Troy enjoyed playing chess and shooting pool, where he was league coordinator with J&J Ventures in Perry County.

Surviving is his wife, Yolanda "Yolly" Buckendahl; his children, Anthony Persons, Jeremy Buckendahl (Heather), Kelly Bowman and J.C. Buckendahl; his mother, Patricia "Pat" (Diedrich) Buckendahl; a sister, Michelle Buckendahl ; his brothers, Kevin, Brent and Jason (Deanna) Buckendahl; his grandchildren, Aiden and Camdyn Bowman, and Ivan, Raymond, Tyler and Cecilia Persons.

Preceding him in death was his father, Dwight Buckendahl.

There will be a memorial service at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel, with visitation from 3 until 7 p.m.

1139 Twelfth Street

Tell City , IN 47586

(812) 547-2251

