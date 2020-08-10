1/1
Urma L. Henning
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Urma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TELL CITY – Urma L. Henning, 78, passed away on Aug. 5, 2020.
She was born in Boonville, Indiana on April 28, 1942, daughter of the late William Riley Bowman and Susie (Pyle) Bowman-Elder. Also preceding her death was her husband, George Alfred "Al" Henning; her son, Rob Henning; step father, Forrest Elder; and sisters, Mary Margaret Nugent, Sarah Schmitt and Betty Linne.
Urma retired in 1997 from General Electric and was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ.  She enjoyed anything involving her family; lovingly caring for her husband and spending time with her children- especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Urma enjoyed flower gardening and when she was able, loved to make porcelain dolls to give to people and also for herself.
Surviving are her daughters, Robin Neighbors (Gordy), Lincoln City and Rita Young (Mick), Cannelton; daughter- in- law, Angela Henning-Lambeck (Rick), Tell City; grandchildren, Kassi Harpenau (Kyle), Tyler Henning (Faith), Morgan Neighbors (Sean Clark), Travis Fischer (Kate) and Lauren Zellers (Brandon); step grandchildren, Nicki Fentress (Scott) and Michael Young; great grandchildren, Aurora, Louis and Eleanora Harpenau, Robert Rhett, Wyatt and Nellie Henning, Grace Fischer, Kaiser Zellers and baby Zellers due in January; sisters, Nancy Little and Martha Chanley and brothers, Paul Bowman and Bill Elder.
Services were held at Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.  Rev. Steve Bennett will officiate. Burial followed in New Cliff Cemetery, Cannelton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved