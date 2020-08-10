TELL CITY – Urma L. Henning, 78, passed away on Aug. 5, 2020.
She was born in Boonville, Indiana on April 28, 1942, daughter of the late William Riley Bowman and Susie (Pyle) Bowman-Elder. Also preceding her death was her husband, George Alfred "Al" Henning; her son, Rob Henning; step father, Forrest Elder; and sisters, Mary Margaret Nugent, Sarah Schmitt and Betty Linne.
Urma retired in 1997 from General Electric and was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ. She enjoyed anything involving her family; lovingly caring for her husband and spending time with her children- especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Urma enjoyed flower gardening and when she was able, loved to make porcelain dolls to give to people and also for herself.
Surviving are her daughters, Robin Neighbors (Gordy), Lincoln City and Rita Young (Mick), Cannelton; daughter- in- law, Angela Henning-Lambeck (Rick), Tell City; grandchildren, Kassi Harpenau (Kyle), Tyler Henning (Faith), Morgan Neighbors (Sean Clark), Travis Fischer (Kate) and Lauren Zellers (Brandon); step grandchildren, Nicki Fentress (Scott) and Michael Young; great grandchildren, Aurora, Louis and Eleanora Harpenau, Robert Rhett, Wyatt and Nellie Henning, Grace Fischer, Kaiser Zellers and baby Zellers due in January; sisters, Nancy Little and Martha Chanley and brothers, Paul Bowman and Bill Elder.
Services were held at Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Rev. Steve Bennett will officiate. Burial followed in New Cliff Cemetery, Cannelton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.