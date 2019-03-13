ENGLISH – Velma Jean Lynch, age 87, of English passed away at her home on March 11, 2019.
Velma was born in Paris, Ill.
Funeral service will be Thursday, March 14, at 1 p.m. (FAST TIME) with visitation starting at 10 a.m. with both funeral and visitation at Bethel Christian Church at Doolittle Mills. Burial will follow at Doolittle Mills Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.denbodillmanfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.
Denbo Funeral Home - English
628 E. State Road 64
English, IN 47118
812-338-2558
Published in Perry County News on Mar. 14, 2019