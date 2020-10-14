1/1
Verlee Marie Weiss
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verlee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TELL CITY – Verlee Marie Weiss, 94, of Tell City passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.
She was born at Lamar on Feb. 24, 1926, to the late Raymond and Nelda (Fisher) Mulzer. She married John Weiss Jr. on April 13, 1946, at St. John's Lutheran Church, who preceded her in death on Nov. 4, 2000. She was a 1944 graduate of Chrisney High School and retired from Commercial Filters after 23 years. Verlee was a member of the Evangelical United Church of Christ, where she was a member of the Ladies Guild and assisted with the church funeral meals.
She is survived by her children, Donna (Robert) Blandford of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Randy (Linda) Weiss of Troy, Kevin (Caryn) Weiss of Troy; a brother, Terry Mulzer of Indianapolis; her grandchildren, David (Virginia) Blandford, Derek (Keshia) Blandford, Troy (Christine) Blandford, Matt (Heather) Blandford, Kimberly Weiss Oxley, Jennifer (Brent) Ficker, Randi Lynn (Adam) Gogel, Tyler (Miana) Weiss, Cody (Hashana) Weiss and Jeff (Kyla) Weiss; and 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and her brothers, Hilbert, Hugo, Omer and Floyd Mulzer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ.
There will be private family services.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved