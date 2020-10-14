TELL CITY – Verlee Marie Weiss, 94, of Tell City passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.
She was born at Lamar on Feb. 24, 1926, to the late Raymond and Nelda (Fisher) Mulzer. She married John Weiss Jr. on April 13, 1946, at St. John's Lutheran Church, who preceded her in death on Nov. 4, 2000. She was a 1944 graduate of Chrisney High School and retired from Commercial Filters after 23 years. Verlee was a member of the Evangelical United Church of Christ, where she was a member of the Ladies Guild and assisted with the church funeral meals.
She is survived by her children, Donna (Robert) Blandford of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Randy (Linda) Weiss of Troy, Kevin (Caryn) Weiss of Troy; a brother, Terry Mulzer of Indianapolis; her grandchildren, David (Virginia) Blandford, Derek (Keshia) Blandford, Troy (Christine) Blandford, Matt (Heather) Blandford, Kimberly Weiss Oxley, Jennifer (Brent) Ficker, Randi Lynn (Adam) Gogel, Tyler (Miana) Weiss, Cody (Hashana) Weiss and Jeff (Kyla) Weiss; and 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and her brothers, Hilbert, Hugo, Omer and Floyd Mulzer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ.
There will be private family services.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.