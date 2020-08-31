ST. MEINRAD – Verleen "Virlee" L. Zoglman, 89, of St. Meinrad passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Virlee was born Oct. 23, 1930, in St. Meinrad to John H. and Mary K. (Fetter) Schaefer. She was united in marriage to Renus L. Zoglman on June 10, 1950. He preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 1993.

Virlee was a member of St. Meinrad Ladies Sodality, St. Meinrad Senior Citizens and SMART.

She enjoyed quilting, bingo, card games, Cincinnati Reds Baseball, sports, country music and traveling.

Virlee is survived by three daughters, Cindy (Pat) Gogel of Mariah Hill, Nancy (Gary) Graman of St. Meinrad and Darla (Mark) Hagedorn of St. Meinrad; two sons, Dean (Debra) Zoglman and Keith (Michelle) Zoglman all of Ferdinand; her grandchildren, Ryan, Aaron and Greg Gogel, Natalie Tempel, Krystle Wagoner, Ashley Echelbarger, Jenny Hilsmeyer, Brett Zoglman, Kaylee Coghill and Zachary Zoglman; nineteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Angela (Angie) Ebert of Ferdinand; sister-in-laws, Helen Schaefer of Tell City and Eileen Schaefer of St. Meinrad.

Virlee was preceded in death by her husband, Renus Zoglman; three sisters, Elenora Hoffman, Clara Oeding and Marie Ryan; and four brothers, Arthur, Gilbert, Linus and Alfred "Al" Schaefer.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand.

Funeral Mass will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Meinrad Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Meinrad Parish or Scenic Hills at the Monastery.

