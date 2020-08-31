1/1
Verleen L. "Virlee" Zoglman
1930 - 2020
ST. MEINRAD – Verleen "Virlee" L. Zoglman, 89, of St. Meinrad passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.
Virlee was born Oct. 23, 1930, in St. Meinrad to John H. and Mary K. (Fetter) Schaefer. She was united in marriage to Renus L. Zoglman on June 10, 1950. He preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 1993.
Virlee was a member of St. Meinrad Ladies Sodality, St. Meinrad Senior Citizens and SMART.
She enjoyed quilting, bingo, card games, Cincinnati Reds Baseball, sports, country music and traveling.
Virlee is survived by three daughters, Cindy (Pat) Gogel of Mariah Hill, Nancy (Gary) Graman of St. Meinrad and Darla (Mark) Hagedorn of St. Meinrad; two sons, Dean (Debra) Zoglman and Keith (Michelle) Zoglman all of Ferdinand; her grandchildren, Ryan, Aaron and Greg Gogel, Natalie Tempel, Krystle Wagoner, Ashley Echelbarger, Jenny Hilsmeyer, Brett Zoglman, Kaylee Coghill and Zachary Zoglman; nineteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Angela (Angie) Ebert of Ferdinand; sister-in-laws, Helen Schaefer of Tell City and Eileen Schaefer of St. Meinrad.
Virlee was preceded in death by her husband, Renus Zoglman; three sisters, Elenora Hoffman, Clara Oeding and Marie Ryan; and four brothers, Arthur, Gilbert, Linus and Alfred "Al" Schaefer.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand.
Funeral Mass will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Meinrad Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Meinrad Parish or Scenic Hills at the Monastery.

Published in Perry County News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Becher Funeral Home
625 Main St
Ferdinand, IN 47532
(812) 367-1590
