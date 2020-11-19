CANNELTON – Violet F. Keown, 75, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Hancock County, Ky., on Feb. 14, 1945, daughter of the late Earl and Anna (Allgood) Rearden. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Sue Beasley, Earl Jr., Stanley, Malcom and Donald Rearden.
Violet was a 1963 graduate of Cannelton High School. She was united in marriage on Feb. 15, 1964, to Norman J. Keown, who survives her. She retired from General Electric after over 20 years of service.
Violet enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles and baseball – especially the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves, and was a fan of UK basketball.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Norman J. Keown of Cannelton; her son, Brian Keown (Crystal) of Evansville; her grandson, Corey Riddle (Brittini); her great-grandchildren, Josalynn and Adalynn Riddle; a niece; and good friend, Linda K. Terry (Ralph) of Cannelton.
Funeral services will be private with burial to follow in New Cliff Cemetery
Memorial contributions may be made to Cannelton High School Athletic Department.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Please note that while visiting the funeral home a mask is to be worn and social distancing is appreciated.