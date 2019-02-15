LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Violet Lucille Mallory O'Bryan, 88, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. She was born in Gatchel.
A celebration of Lucille's life will take place on Sunday, March 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the YMCA Safe Place, 2400 Crittenden Drive, Louisville, KY 40217. McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington, Ky., was entrusted with the arrangements.
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Published in Perry County News on Feb. 21, 2019