Service Information Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2251

TELL CITY – Virginia C. Ramsey, 87, passed away Jan. 13, 2020.

She was born in Tell City on July 11, 1932, to the late Henry W. and Lenora (Little) Brinksneader. Also preceding her in death was a sister Ruby Jarboe and brothers Norman, Vernon, Marvin and Ben Brinksneader.

Virginia was united in marriage on April 16, 1955, to Charles "Wayne" Ramsey at St. Paul Catholic Church.

Virginia was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. She had worked at General Electric, TG&Y and retired from Dauby's Hardware. She enjoyed reading and watching Westerns, flower gardening, especially her rose bushes, going dancing and traveling with her husband during his truck driving career.

Surviving is her husband of 64 years, Charles "Wayne" Ramsey of Tell City; children, Dennis Ramsey (Robbyne) of Sellersburg, Cheryl Sanders (Sam) of Sellersburg, Lesa Pfeifer (Bobby) of Derby, Allen Ramsey (Beth) of Newburgh and Barry Ramsey (Rhonda Douglas) of Cottontown, Tenn.; sisters, Marilyn Lawson (Bob) of Cannelton and Shirley Garrett (Wayne) of Tobinsport; grandchildren, Stephen and Nathan Ramsey, Bradley, Eric and Michelle Sanders, Shaylon Pierce, Karli Klem, Lucas Ramsey, Addison Kirkwood, Ben and Jake Ramsey and Katie Briody; and nine great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at St. Michael Catholic Church. Rev. Stephen Donahue will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Derby. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Cemetery, Derby.

