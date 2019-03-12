Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Ruth (Winchell) Hargis. View Sign

EULESS, Texas – Virginia was born June 27, 1923, in the Boyd neighborhood of Perry County in southern Indiana, where her ancestors had settled and had become well-respected landowners. Virginia's parents were John Herbert Winchell and Oleva Shoulders Winchell. Raised and educated in Tell City, Ind., Virginia graduated from Tell City High School in 1941. In 1943, she married her high school sweetheart, Marion Keith Hargis, also of Tell City. They married in Aberdeen, Md., where Marion Keith was stationed before being sent to the Aleutian Islands to serve in World War II. Virginia then spent the war years working for Hargis Truck Line, which had been founded by her father-in-law, Kenneth Hargis, and at that time was based in Tell City and operated over the tri-state area of southern Indiana, Illinois and Ohio.

In 1945, the truck line, having moved to Evansville, the couple moved there also and began a family. In 1960, due to financial pressures and the desire for further opportunity, Marion Keith decided to move the growing family to Texas. He preceded them to Texas to begin a new job and on Feb. 1, 1960, a very pregnant Virginia and four small children arrived at Amon Carter Field, journeying to Texas by plane rather than covered wagon. A month and a half later, Mark was born, the first authentic Texan of the family. Subsequently, the family moved to the house at 1622 Fair Court, where Virginia spent all but two of her remaining years, never forgetting her roots in southern Indiana.

In 1977, the momentous purchase of a vacation home on the Gulf Coast, a beach house in Rockport, Texas, was made, and for the next 40 years, many happy family memories were made there. For the 10 years until his death in 1987, Marion Keith and Virginia spent much time enjoying the Texas coast. Besides her family, Virginia enjoyed having a number of friends, playing her piano, a variety of music, traveling, playing bridge and Scrabble and coloring.

After suffering a stroke in 2016, Virginia moved to Forum Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Euless, where she made many friends and played many winning games of Bingo. She had many loving caregivers who are remembered fondly and with gratitude by her family.

Preceding her in death are her beloved husband of 41 years, Marion Keith; her parents, John Herbert and Oleva; her half-brother, Robert Polk, nationally-known basketball coach who coached at Vanderbilt University for many years; half-sister Louise Winchell; and half-brother Sherman Winchell. Surviving her are daughter Jennifer Hargis Darling of Irving, son Kenneth Keith Hargis of Marble Falls, son Jeffrey John Hargis of Arlington, daughter Diana Jo Hargis Redman of Grand Prairie, and son Mark Matthew Hargis of Euless, her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Published in Perry County News on Mar. 14, 2019

