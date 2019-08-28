CANNELTON – Virginia V. Paulin, 97, passed away Aug. 27, 2019, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.
She was born in Cannelton, Ind., on June 4, 1922.
Surviving are her daughters, Marilyn Litherland (Bud) of Jasper, Denice McFarland (Tom) of Henderson, Ky., Suzanne Vogler (Paul) of Jasper and Angela Malone (Rod) of Tell City; grandchildren, Thomas J. McFarland, Nikole Roberts, Natalie Lancaster, David Anderson, Sarah Simon, Rachel Schaefer, Cody Gaynor; 15 great-grandchildren; and her caregiver, Annette Parker Kaiser of Tell City.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. CDT on Saturday, Aug. 31, at St. John's United Church of Christ, Cannelton. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Tell City. Visitation will be Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ or Heart to Heart Hospice. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Aug. 29, 2019