FERDINAND – Virlee K. Durcholz, 90, of Ferdinand, passed away at her home on Sunday, June 21.
Virlee was born May 16, 1930, in Ferdinand to Leo and Caroline (Weyer) Kippenbrock.
She married Harold P. Durcholz on July 4, 1953, in St. Ferdinand Church. Virlee was retired from General Electric Company after 27 years of service. She was a former bookkeeper at Ferdinand Railroad. She enjoyed gardening and was a member of St. Anne's Sodality.
Virlee is survived by a son, Allen Durcholz of Louisville, Ky.; three daughters, Mary Dauby of Ferdinand, Jayne (Gary) Stewart of Dalton Springs, Ill., and Dianne (Edward) Lee of Washington DC; seven grandchildren, Laurel, Shaina and Ross Dauby, Brandon and Tyler Stewart, and Brian Sullivan and Arden Lee; and three great-grandchildren, Ellie and Dawn Stewart, and Briana Sullivan.
Virlee was preceded in death by a daughter, Ann Lynn Durcholz; sisters, Mildred Klem, Virginia Pieper and Isabelle Tarullo; brothers, Robert, Reynold, Hubert and Aloysius Kippenbrock; and a son-in-law, William F. Dauby.
Funeral services will be Friday, June 26, at 11 a.m. in St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand.
Memorial contributions may be made to BrightFocus Alzheimer's and Glaucoma Research. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuenralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.