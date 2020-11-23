1/1
Vivian Kleiser (Daming) Flynn
1934 - 2020
FERDINAND – Vivian (Daming) Kleiser Flynn, 86, formerly of Fulda and Jasper, died peacefully in her sleep at Scenic Hills at the Monastery on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
Vivian was born to Frances Daming and Edgar Myers on Sept. 18, 1934, in Rockport. She spent her early years in Tell City, eventually moving to Fulda, where she married her high school sweetheart, Clarence (Curly) Kleiser. He preceded her in death in 1977. In 1985, she married Richard Flynn, who also preceded her in death in 2010.
Vivian was a social person, playing Tripoly every month for nearly 55 years with her friends from Fulda. She also volunteered at Memorial Hospital Gift Shop, was a member of St. Boniface Ladies Sodality and St. Meinrad Legion Auxiliary. She loved to hum her favorite songs while she worked, thoroughly enjoyed meeting people and even after dementia took over her mind, still found ways to socialize with those around her at Scenic Hills.
She loved her family and friends dearly. She is survived by her children, Tom (Trish) Kleiser of Tell City, Tim (Tammy) Kleiser of Santa Claus, Jane (John Stocker) Schipp of Santa Claus, Greg (Brenda) Kleiser of Fulda, Keith Kleiser of Dale and Kent Kleiser of Fulda; her stepchildren, Rick Flynn of Washington, David (Jan) Flynn of Jasper, Kathy (Darin) Dant of Brownsburg, Chris (Karen) Flynn of Somers, and CT and Christine (Steve) Loughery of Naples, Fla. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Stacy, Tara, Holly, Tina, Crystal, Brooke, Lee Ann, Brittney, Karla, Drew, Megan, Lesley and Cheryl; and stepgrandchildren, Jordan, Jessica, Ashley, Sean, Megan, Madison, Michael, Mitchell, Derek, Alyson, Jim, Joe, Jack and Luke, Caroline, Scott and Tim; and her several great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Mary Frances Knepper of Evanston; and two brothers, Ron Zoglman of New Boston and Randy Zoglman of Fulda.
Besides her parents and husbands, Vivian was preceded in death by her stepfather, Calarence Zoglman and sisters, Marcia Zoglman and Kathy Webb.
Funeral services were Friday, Nov. 20, in St. Boniface Church in Fulda. Burial followed in St. Boniface Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com

Published in Perry County News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
