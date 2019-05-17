TELL CITY – Vivian Mae Gaither, 81, passed away May 14, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
She was born in Perry County on Jan. 11, 1938, to the late Orvel and Lula Bell (Beard) Brock.
Surviving are her children, Debra Bates (Dennis) of Owensboro, Ky., Sherri Razouk (Tony) of Morgan Hill, Calif., and Richard Kallbrier (Laura) of Evansville; a brother, Dow Brock of Newburgh; sisters, Shelba Leibering (Jerry) of Hatfield and Dorothy Talbott (Bob) of Evansville; her seven grandchildren grandchildren, Emily Strobo, Whitney Williams, Lindsey Razouk-Taylor, Anthony Razouk, Spencer Razouk, Dru Perry and Lindsay Konduris; and 14 great-grandchildren.
There will be a private graveside service in Chestnut Grove Cemetery. Huber Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Perry County News on May 20, 2019