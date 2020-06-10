HAWESVILLE, Ky. - It is with great sadness that the family of Walter James "Jimmie" Mason Jr.,89, formerly of Cannelton, Indiana and Hawesville, Kentucky, announces his passing on June 7, 2020, in Tampa, Florida.
He was the son of Walter James "Walt" Mason Sr. and Helen Sterett Mason Mendenhall.
A 1948 graduate of Cannelton High School, Jim was a proud member of the 1948 sectional basketball championship team. Jim served his country in the United States Navy and retired as district manager for the Louisville Courier-Journal where he was employed for 25 years.
He loved cars, sports, boating on the Ohio River, ballroom dancing with his wife, performing at the outdoor theater at Pine Knob and his family.
He was married to the love of his life for nearly 60 years, Donna Sue (Waters) Helmerich Mason and they lived between Hawesville, Kentucky and Cloverport, Kentucky from 1987 to 2017.
Surviving him is a son Randy Mason, Greenwood, Indiana; daughter, Karen Mason, Land O Lakes, Florida; daughter, Sherida England, Okeana, Ohio; brother, Ed Mason of DuBois, Pennsylvania and Anjan, Ankita and Aniksha Kashyab, who were like grandchildren to him.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM CDT on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel, with visitation from 10:00 AM until service time.
Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John United Church of Christ.
Messages of condolence may be left for the family at huberfuneralhome.net
He was the son of Walter James "Walt" Mason Sr. and Helen Sterett Mason Mendenhall.
A 1948 graduate of Cannelton High School, Jim was a proud member of the 1948 sectional basketball championship team. Jim served his country in the United States Navy and retired as district manager for the Louisville Courier-Journal where he was employed for 25 years.
He loved cars, sports, boating on the Ohio River, ballroom dancing with his wife, performing at the outdoor theater at Pine Knob and his family.
He was married to the love of his life for nearly 60 years, Donna Sue (Waters) Helmerich Mason and they lived between Hawesville, Kentucky and Cloverport, Kentucky from 1987 to 2017.
Surviving him is a son Randy Mason, Greenwood, Indiana; daughter, Karen Mason, Land O Lakes, Florida; daughter, Sherida England, Okeana, Ohio; brother, Ed Mason of DuBois, Pennsylvania and Anjan, Ankita and Aniksha Kashyab, who were like grandchildren to him.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM CDT on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel, with visitation from 10:00 AM until service time.
Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John United Church of Christ.
Messages of condolence may be left for the family at huberfuneralhome.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.