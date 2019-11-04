Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda C. Klueh. View Sign Service Information Wade Funeral Home 119 Vine St Haubstadt , IN 47639 (812)-768-5210 Rosary 2:30 PM Wade Funeral Home 119 Vine St Haubstadt , IN 47639 View Map Calling hours 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wade Funeral Home 119 Vine St Haubstadt , IN 47639 View Map Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. James Catholic Church in Haubstadt Send Flowers Obituary

HAUBSTADT – Wanda C. Klueh of Haubstadt passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, at North River Health Campus.

A dance party in heaven began when mom joined dad. They danced to every kind of music - from disco to the waltz, the first to start and the last to leave the floor as they danced their way through life together.

She never saw the cup half full she saw it overflowing which is a testament to her 22 year battle with cancer and her mission to help others in their journey with the disease.

Wanda was true to her Catholic faith and was a 48-year member of St James Catholic Church, Haubstadt.

She was born in Tell City on March 15, 1935, to the late Clarence and Frieda (Kessans) Cronin of Tell City. She worked for many years in the insurance industry and retired from Pemberton Insurance Agency in Haubstadt.

She made friends wherever she went. Her beloved card club friends, The St. James Altar Society, the St. James Quilters, and her wonderful neighbors who helped the family in so many ways.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Raphael (Ray) Klueh; sister, Mary Cotton; and brother, James Cronin.

Wanda is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Jeff) Bosse of Longboat Key, Fla., and Dawna (David) Luigs of Haubstadt, IN; her son; Doug (Cindi) Klueh of Evansville; her grandchildren, Glenn (Melissa) Stroessner, Adam Luigs, Alissa Luigs and Jenna Klueh; and great-grandchild, Harrison Stroessner; her siblings, Bernadine (Alan) Widmer of Tell City, Bill (Debbie) Cronin of Evansville, and Clarence Cronin Jr. of Owensboro, Ky.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at St. James Catholic Church in Haubstadt.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until Mass time Thursday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Chemo Buddies or St. James Catholic Church.

A special thanks to Dr. Ed Fox and his staff, nurses at OHA, her caregivers and Chemo Buddies for their love and support throughout the years.

Online condolences may be made at HAUBSTADT – Wanda C. Klueh of Haubstadt passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, at North River Health Campus.A dance party in heaven began when mom joined dad. They danced to every kind of music - from disco to the waltz, the first to start and the last to leave the floor as they danced their way through life together.She never saw the cup half full she saw it overflowing which is a testament to her 22 year battle with cancer and her mission to help others in their journey with the disease.Wanda was true to her Catholic faith and was a 48-year member of St James Catholic Church, Haubstadt.She was born in Tell City on March 15, 1935, to the late Clarence and Frieda (Kessans) Cronin of Tell City. She worked for many years in the insurance industry and retired from Pemberton Insurance Agency in Haubstadt.She made friends wherever she went. Her beloved card club friends, The St. James Altar Society, the St. James Quilters, and her wonderful neighbors who helped the family in so many ways.She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Raphael (Ray) Klueh; sister, Mary Cotton; and brother, James Cronin.Wanda is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Jeff) Bosse of Longboat Key, Fla., and Dawna (David) Luigs of Haubstadt, IN; her son; Doug (Cindi) Klueh of Evansville; her grandchildren, Glenn (Melissa) Stroessner, Adam Luigs, Alissa Luigs and Jenna Klueh; and great-grandchild, Harrison Stroessner; her siblings, Bernadine (Alan) Widmer of Tell City, Bill (Debbie) Cronin of Evansville, and Clarence Cronin Jr. of Owensboro, Ky.A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at St. James Catholic Church in Haubstadt.Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until Mass time Thursday at the church.Memorial contributions may be made to Chemo Buddies or St. James Catholic Church.A special thanks to Dr. Ed Fox and his staff, nurses at OHA, her caregivers and Chemo Buddies for their love and support throughout the years.Online condolences may be made at wadefhinc.com. Published in Perry County News on Oct. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Perry County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close