ALBANY, Ky. – Wanda L. Cronin, 70, passed away in Albany, Ky., on March 13, 2019.
|
She was born in Clinton County, Ky., on Dec. 22, 1948, to the late Willie Edward and Vera (Cowan) Story. Also, preceding her in death were her siblings, Phyllis Gaynor, Sharon Story, Gib Story and Donald Wayne Story.
Surviving are her daughters, Lori (Kevin) Burns, Candy Cameron and Jamie (Ryan) Burns; her grandchildren Courtney Lawson, Kane James, Lane Burns, Jenna Burns, Kelby Johnson, Rylie Burns and Ella Grace Burns; three great-grandchildren, Brayden Lawson, Bryn leigh Lawson and Abel Turner; brothers Randle Story and Jim Story and sisters, Shirley Sabelhaus and Tina Story.
A funeral service was held at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home in Albany, Ky., on Saturday, March 16, with burial at Craig Cemetery.
Published in Perry County News on Mar. 25, 2019