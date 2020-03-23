BLUFFTON – Wanda Lee Glenn, 93, of Bluffton peacefully passed away March 10, 2020.
Wanda was born in Rome on Sept. 23, 1926.
Wanda is survived by her beloved children, Carol Glenn and James Glenn (Phoebe Schwenzer), nephews Dennis Harlen, Tim Harlen (Debi) and niece Lisa Hill (Homer) all who live in Indianapolis.
At Wanda's request, she will be cremated with burial later in Derby. A celebration of life will be
held this spring in Bluffton. Memorials may be made to the Wells County Foundation.
