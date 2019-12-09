Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wesley K. "Wes" Young. View Sign Service Information Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2251 Send Flowers Obituary

TELL CITY – Wesley K. "Wes" Young, 60, passed away at his home on Dec. 5, 2019, after a brave, hard fought battle with cancer.

He was born on Dec. 1, 1959, in Alamogordo, N.M., son of the late Henry and Emmi Rosa (Jahn) Young. Also preceding him in death was a sister, Linda Bickell and brother in law, Frank Dupont.

Wes served in the United States Army and was currently working at Century Aluminum for more than 15 years, until illness forced him to take a leave of absence. He looked forward to returning. Wes had previously been an on-air DJ for WKCM Radio and had worked for the Hoosier Lottery and A & G Motors. Family and friends may say that Wes's other job was entertaining, and he was good at it. He loved to grill and cook at the "CB&G" (corner bar and grill), his garage on the corner of the block. When the door was open, the neighborhood was invited. Wes loved music, particularly Elvis and Garth Brooks. He owned and operated Superstar Music, a DJ service for parties and weddings. He passed his passion for music down to his kids, often attending concerts together. Wes was a member of the Moose Lodge 1424 and enjoyed road trips and his vacations to the beach in Florida.

Surviving are his fiancé, Renita Spinner of Tell City; his children, Amy Campbell (Jeff) of Tell City, Karl Young (Sarah) of Springfield, Ohio, Amber Rogier (Derek) of Tell City and Amanda Young (Eric Husk) of Tell City; his grandchildren, Rhiannon and Talon Campbell, Sadie, Lily, Chloe, Karleigh and Aynsleigh Young, Treylen and Kysen Rogier, Amiyah Wheatley, and Lily and Emryn Husk; sisters, Milli Klueh (Jim) of Fulda, Rebecca "Boone" Dupont of Tell City and Monica Holmes (Jamey) of Tell City; and brothers, Jesse Young (Jeanie) of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and David Young (Lynnette) of Corydon.

Funeral services were Sunday, Dec. 8, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Pastor Paul Alvey officiated. Burial followed in Greenwood Cemetery.

