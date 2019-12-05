TELL CITY – William "Billy" Barron, 51, formally of Tell City, passed away Dec. 1, 2019, at Hospice of South-Central Indiana in Columbus.
He was born in Tell City on May 9, 1968, to the late Nancy (King) Perryman and Jerry Perry, who survives. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Christopher Perry.
Billy had worked in factories most of his life, most recently at NTN Drive Shaft in Columbus. He enjoyed helping his nephews work on race cars and visiting with his family and grandchildren.
Surviving is his daughter, Avery Northerner of Tell City; grandchildren, Brayden, Rilyn, Kasyn, Krynn and Korbin; his father, Jerry Perry (Kathy) of Evansville; his brothers, Jerry Perry (April) of Columbus, Shawn Perryman (Kelly) of Tell City and Mark Perry; and sisters, Tina Angelo (Frank) of St. Roberts, Mo., and Lisa Kay Miller (Jake) of Evansville.
The family held a memorial service Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Freewill Baptist Church in Cannelton.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Huber Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Dec. 5, 2019