TELL CITY – William "Pee Wee" Baur, 84, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at his residence in Tell City.
He was born March July 22, 1934, to Albert (String) Baur and Amelia Dolly Niemczyk Baur in Tell City, Ind.
William retired from Tell City Chair Co. after 44 years of service. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Enjoyments were softball, bowling, horseshoes, and golf.
He is survived by his children, Lynn Holman (Louie) of Tell City, Larry Baur of Chrisney and David Baur of Tell City; eight grandchildren, Chris, Gwendolyn, and Keith Holman, Hanah Hubert, Amber Thompson, Alyssa, Emma and Eli Baur; and five great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Nancy Beidenkoph Baur; six brothers, Walter "Sonny," Robert "Tail," Victor "Wally," and Ralph "Puddy" Baur; two infant brothers, Jimmy and Butch Baur; and two sisters, Alberta "Bertie" Inman, and Elsie Lorane "Sis" Kuster.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Zoercher Gillick Funeral Home with burial in Grandview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to service time Friday.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Perry County News on June 6, 2019