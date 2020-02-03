TELL CITY – William "Bill" Burnette, 77, of Tell City died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
Bill was born March 28, 1942, in Breckinridge County, Kentucky the son of the late William Sr. and Juanita (Wheatley) Burnette.
Bill was the owner of Bill's Barber Shop in the 1960's and 1970's and later Industrial Machine in the 1980's through retirement, both located on Main Street in Tell City.
He loved old classic cars and trucks as well as playing cards, golfing, gardening and mowing the lawn. Known in his teen years as "Froggy" he was well known for his friendliness and enjoyment of talking to others.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Eileen "Harpenau" Burnette; one son, Chris Burnette; two daughters, Ginger (Jon) Goffinet, Molly (Andy) Hood; five grandchildren Lauren Burnette, Will and Beau Goffinet, and Ella and Maddy Hood
Services were held Friday, Jan. 31, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Tell City with burial in Calvary Cemetery in Troy. There was a prayer service on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church or Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com
Published in Perry County News on Feb. 3, 2020