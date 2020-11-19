LAMAR – William E. "Bill" Deom, 58, passed away on Nov. 14, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was born in Tell City on Nov. 6, 1962, son of the late John L. and Thelma Mae (Richard) Deom.
Bill graduated from Heritage Hills High School in 1981 and Nashville Auto Diesel College. He was united in marriage at St. Pius Catholic Church in Troy on July 9, 1983, to the former Diane Gordon. He had worked as a painter at Holiday World.
Bill enjoyed working on cars, farming and hunting – especially deer hunting. He also enjoyed spending time with his dogs, Allie and Bella, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Diane (Gordon) Deom of Lamar; his sons, Jason Deom of Evanston and Justin Deom (Whitney) of Evansville; his grandchildren, Gabriel and Alaina Deom; sisters, Susie Fortwendel (Jerry) of Troy, Kathy Shireman (Mark) of Lanesville, Carol Smith (John) of Hainesport, N.J., and Regina Deom-Davis of Bloomington; and his brothers, Fred Deom of Tell City and Tom Deom of New Albany.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Burial followed in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitors to the funeral home will be required to wear a facemask and practice social distancing.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.