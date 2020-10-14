TELL CITY – William Edward Anderson, 57, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Med Center Health in Bowling Green, Ky.
Born Aug. 15, 1963, in Peru, Ind., he is the son Ray Kellems who survives him.
He was retired as a truck driver and mechanic for the Houchen Food Group and was a member of The Lighthouse of Truth Apostolic Church.
He enjoyed antiques, collector vehicles, nursing home ministry and collecting toy cars.
Surviving is his parent, Ray Kellems of Tell City.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with Rev. Dewayne Swanagan officiating. Burial will be in Bryant Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to service time Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the funeral home.
