William Edward Anderson
1963 - 2020
TELL CITY – William Edward Anderson, 57, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Med Center Health in Bowling Green, Ky.
Born Aug. 15, 1963, in Peru, Ind., he is the son Ray Kellems who survives him.
He was retired as a truck driver and mechanic for the Houchen Food Group and was a member of The Lighthouse of Truth Apostolic Church.
He enjoyed antiques, collector vehicles, nursing home ministry and collecting toy cars.
Surviving is his parent, Ray Kellems of Tell City.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with Rev. Dewayne Swanagan officiating. Burial will be in Bryant Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to service time Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com

Published in Perry County News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
