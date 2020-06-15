GENTRYVILLE – William H. "Bill" Kendall, 61, passed away June 11, 2020, at his home in Gentryville.
He was born in Cannelton, Indiana on January 18, 1959, to the late Orville and Margery (Jackson) Kendall. Also preceding him in death were sisters, Connie Kendall and Martha Lamar.
Bill was united in marriage on December 1, 1978, to Tina Stein. He had worked at Best Chair in Ferdinand as a supervisor until health issues led to his retirement.
Bill served in the Army National Guard for twelve years. He enjoyed motor cross races with his son, deer hunting, riding horses and attending horse shows with his daughter, WWE Wrestling, sitting in his sun room watching birds and nature, trying his luck with scratch off tickets and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 42 years, Tina Kendall, Gentryville; his children, Brandi Kendall-Topper (Russell), Chandler and Christopher Kendall (Andrea), Lincoln City; grandchildren, Kase Topper, Calen and Zephan Kendall and sisters, Sadie Carter (Steve), Tell City, Velma Riley, Hawesville, Kentucky and Bonnie Lawalin (Terry), Cannelton.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Pastor Rodney Schmeltz will officiate with burial to follow in St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Evanston. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
He was born in Cannelton, Indiana on January 18, 1959, to the late Orville and Margery (Jackson) Kendall. Also preceding him in death were sisters, Connie Kendall and Martha Lamar.
Bill was united in marriage on December 1, 1978, to Tina Stein. He had worked at Best Chair in Ferdinand as a supervisor until health issues led to his retirement.
Bill served in the Army National Guard for twelve years. He enjoyed motor cross races with his son, deer hunting, riding horses and attending horse shows with his daughter, WWE Wrestling, sitting in his sun room watching birds and nature, trying his luck with scratch off tickets and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 42 years, Tina Kendall, Gentryville; his children, Brandi Kendall-Topper (Russell), Chandler and Christopher Kendall (Andrea), Lincoln City; grandchildren, Kase Topper, Calen and Zephan Kendall and sisters, Sadie Carter (Steve), Tell City, Velma Riley, Hawesville, Kentucky and Bonnie Lawalin (Terry), Cannelton.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Pastor Rodney Schmeltz will officiate with burial to follow in St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Evanston. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.