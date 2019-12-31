TELL CITY – William "Jay" Hall, 83, passed away Dec. 28, 2019, at Oakwood Health Campus.
He was born in Gerald on Feb. 10, 1936, to the late Dewey and Irene (Hoy) Hall. Also preceding him in death was a brother, Jesse "Hud" Hall.
Jay was united in marriage to Lois Ann Hinton on April 6, 1958, at First Baptist Church, where he was a member. Jay retired from Western Southern Life Insurance, as a sales manager, where he had worked for 25 years. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, going to horse races, IU basketball, the Colts and NASCAR. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose 1424.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lois A. Hall of Tell City; his children, Lisa Wint (George) and Cheryl Lawalin (Allan), all of Tell City; sisters, Wanda Paulin ( Maurice "Pee Wee") of Tell City and Meryle Powers (Sam) of Boonville; a brother, Marion Hall (Charlene) of Indianapolis; his grandchildren, Arthur "A.J." Wint (Shawna), Alisha Paris (Samuel), Derek Lawalin (Heather) and Megan Pannett (Matthew); and four great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter.
Funeral services were held Dec. 31, at First Baptist Church, Tell City. Pastor Dan Hopkins officiated. Burial followed in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Tell City. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Jan. 2, 2020