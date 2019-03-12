LEOPOLD – William J. Mullis, 78, passed away March 11, 2019, at his residence in Leopold.
Bill enjoyed spending time with his family, beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the light of his life. He worked at DMI before opening his own business, Mullis Custom Woodworking. He made beautiful works of art with wood. He made numerous sets of cabinets across the Tri-state area, and along with Charlene, owned CrabApple Creations, where together they made beautiful crafts and wood shelves, tables and more.
Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Charlene (Allinger) Mullis; his daughters, Pam (Danny) Brown and Beth (Tom) Hauser; siblings, Rupert Mullis, Anna Wheatley, Merle (Sharon) Mullis, Gary (Donna) Mullis, Carolyn (Charlie) Dauby, Benny (Delores) Mullis and Monica (Ken) Sicard; his grandchildren, Brandon Phillips (Abby), Jeremiah (Sarah) and Will (Bethany) Brown, Samantha (Jason) Claycomb, Coulten (Loren) and Austin (Emily) Hauser, Mitchell (Angela) Mullis and Kendall (Nick) Devillez; great-grandchildren, Cole and Mason Phillips, Lily McCallister, Jake Claycomb, Aubrie, Walker, and Aaralyn Brown, Hudson and Matthew Hauser, and his newest great-grandson, Gabriel Devillez.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Jacob and Mary (Dupont) Mullis; his brothers, Marion and Jimmy (in infancy); his beloved son, Jeff Mullis; and his daughter-in-law, Sarah Mullis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Fr. Brian Esarey officiating. Burial will be in St. Augustine Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, and from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Thursday at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home.
