William Kunce Jr.
1942 - 2020
CANNELTON – William Kunce Jr., 77, of Cannelton passed away July 19, 2020, at his home.
William was born on Oct. 25, 1942, in St Louis, Mo., to the late William Sr. and Vera Lee Romain Kunce. He was a commercial painter, U.S. Marine veteran, he loved to fish and spend time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include a daughter, Kristy (Aubrey) Craig; four sons, William Eugene Kunce III, John Paul (Daisha) Kunce, David (Terri) Howe and Thomas Howe; nineteen grandchildren, Layla Piper, Tie Blum, Aubrey Craig Jr., Joseph Chase Craig, Jordan Kunce, Justin Kunce, Emma Kunce, Michele Howe, Rachel Howe, Heather Howe, Kimmie Howe, John Paul Kunce Jr., Alexus Kunce, Colby Kunce, Alexus Sandefur, Leland Sandefur, Kane Sandefur, Ceslie Kunce and Micah Kunce; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Kathy Loflin.
A memorial service will be held at Central Baptist Church on Friday, July 31, at 1 p.m. William (Bubba) family will greet friends from 11 a.m. until service time. Condolences may be left for William's family at www.gibsonandson.com.

Published in Perry County News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gibson & Son Funeral Home Inc
275 Court Square
Hawesville, KY 42348
(270) 927-6741
