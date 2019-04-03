TELL CITY – William "Bill" Owen, 70, passed away March 27, 2019, at his residence in Yulee, Fla.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Owen.
Survivors include, daughters, Kelly Ann Fellows and Jennifer Poole; a son Jeffery Owen; nine grandchildren; siblings, Jane Schroeder, Mark Owen and Don Owen.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Fr. Sengole Thomas will officiate. Visitation was Tuesday, April 2 and will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home. A Knights of Columbus memorial service was held at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
Published in Perry County News on Apr. 4, 2019