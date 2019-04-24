Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William T. "Terry (Bear)" Harris. View Sign Service Information Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2251 Send Flowers Obituary

TOBINSPORT – William T. "Terry" (Bear) Harris, 64, passed away, April 18, 2019.

He was born in Tell City on Sept 9, 1954, to the late William Perry and Nora Marie (Smith) Harris. Also preceding him in death was a granddaughter, Alexia Neyenhaus.

Terry was united in marriage on March 5, 1983, to Traci Wagner. A 1972 graduate of Cannelton High School, he retired from Century Aluminum after 40 years. Terry was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Cannelton, Moose Lodge 1424 and was a life member of the NRA. He enjoyed riding his Harley, he was a "mean" euchre player, and enjoyed hunting, baking, gardening, canning and spending time with his grandchildren. "Bear" loved to gather at the family farm and have huge family dinners in the "Hog Barn".

Surviving is his wife of 36 years, Traci Harris of Tobinsport; his children, Robert Harris (Jennifer) of Tell City, Christina Neyenhaus (Paul, Jr.) of Dale, Beverly Wilson (Wes) of Tell City, William P. "Billy" Harris (Heather) of Tobinsport, and Michael Harris of Tobinsport; two sisters, Flora Werne (Steve) of St. Meinrad and Vevah Harris (Rick Tullis) of Evanston; a brother, Maurice Harris of Alexandria, Va., and 19 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at St. John's United Church of Christ, Cannelton. The Rev. Mike Thompson will officiate. Burial will follow in Simons Cemetery in Tobinsport. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City.

Memorial contributions may be made to John Williams Memorial Scholarship.

Condolences may be left online at TOBINSPORT – William T. "Terry" (Bear) Harris, 64, passed away, April 18, 2019.He was born in Tell City on Sept 9, 1954, to the late William Perry and Nora Marie (Smith) Harris. Also preceding him in death was a granddaughter, Alexia Neyenhaus.Terry was united in marriage on March 5, 1983, to Traci Wagner. A 1972 graduate of Cannelton High School, he retired from Century Aluminum after 40 years. Terry was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Cannelton, Moose Lodge 1424 and was a life member of the NRA. He enjoyed riding his Harley, he was a "mean" euchre player, and enjoyed hunting, baking, gardening, canning and spending time with his grandchildren. "Bear" loved to gather at the family farm and have huge family dinners in the "Hog Barn".Surviving is his wife of 36 years, Traci Harris of Tobinsport; his children, Robert Harris (Jennifer) of Tell City, Christina Neyenhaus (Paul, Jr.) of Dale, Beverly Wilson (Wes) of Tell City, William P. "Billy" Harris (Heather) of Tobinsport, and Michael Harris of Tobinsport; two sisters, Flora Werne (Steve) of St. Meinrad and Vevah Harris (Rick Tullis) of Evanston; a brother, Maurice Harris of Alexandria, Va., and 19 grandchildren.Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at St. John's United Church of Christ, Cannelton. The Rev. Mike Thompson will officiate. Burial will follow in Simons Cemetery in Tobinsport. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City.Memorial contributions may be made to John Williams Memorial Scholarship.Condolences may be left online at www.huberfuneralhome.net. Published in Perry County News on Apr. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Perry County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close