TOBINSPORT – William T. "Terry" (Bear) Harris, 64, passed away, April 18, 2019.
He was born in Tell City on Sept 9, 1954, to the late William Perry and Nora Marie (Smith) Harris. Also preceding him in death was a granddaughter, Alexia Neyenhaus.
Terry was united in marriage on March 5, 1983, to Traci Wagner. A 1972 graduate of Cannelton High School, he retired from Century Aluminum after 40 years. Terry was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Cannelton, Moose Lodge 1424 and was a life member of the NRA. He enjoyed riding his Harley, he was a "mean" euchre player, and enjoyed hunting, baking, gardening, canning and spending time with his grandchildren. "Bear" loved to gather at the family farm and have huge family dinners in the "Hog Barn".
Surviving is his wife of 36 years, Traci Harris of Tobinsport; his children, Robert Harris (Jennifer) of Tell City, Christina Neyenhaus (Paul, Jr.) of Dale, Beverly Wilson (Wes) of Tell City, William P. "Billy" Harris (Heather) of Tobinsport, and Michael Harris of Tobinsport; two sisters, Flora Werne (Steve) of St. Meinrad and Vevah Harris (Rick Tullis) of Evanston; a brother, Maurice Harris of Alexandria, Va., and 19 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at St. John's United Church of Christ, Cannelton. The Rev. Mike Thompson will officiate. Burial will follow in Simons Cemetery in Tobinsport. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City.
Memorial contributions may be made to John Williams Memorial Scholarship.
Published in Perry County News on Apr. 22, 2019