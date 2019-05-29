INDIANAPOLIS – William T. Judge Jr., 80, of Indianapolis, passed away May 22, 2019. He was born May 5, 1939, in Louisville, Ky. to the late William T. Judge Sr. and Mabel (Hubert) Judge. Bill grew up in St. Croix and was a graduate of Oil Township High School where he exceled in sports and enjoyed playing basketball and baseball. He continued his education at Hanover College and still enjoyed his time playing basketball and baseball there as well. Bill was a manufacturer's sales representative for several different companies his entire career. He was a member of Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Bill also volunteered at Second Helpings.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, May 29, at Holy Spirit at Geist in Fishers. Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
Bill is survived by his sons, James William "Jackson" Judge and Matt (Claudia) Judge; granddaughter, Tessa; grandson, Jack; sisters, Betty Jo Felker, Carolyn DeMonbreun and Rita Krampe; brother, Hugh Edward Judge; and several nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jamie Beth (Jackson) Judge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to Second Helpings, 1121 Southeastern Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46202 or online at www.secondhelpings.org.
Published in Perry County News on May 30, 2019