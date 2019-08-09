Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma R. (Hubert) Neyenhaus. View Sign Service Information Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2251 Send Flowers Obituary

TELL CITY – Wilma R. (Hubert) Neyenhaus, 76, passed away Aug. 7, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in St. Croix, May 5, 1943, daughter of the late Walter and Bertha (Harbaville) Hubert. Also preceding her in death was a brother, Marvin Hubert and sister, Alice Hubert Neyenhaus and grandchild, Riley Elizabeth Moureau.

Wilma was a graduate of Oil Township and member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She was united in marriage July 24, 1965, to Charles Neyenhaus who survives. Wilma enjoyed working with flowers, baking, puzzles, taking drives and quilting with the church. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and will always be remembered as a kind lady with a good sense of humor.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles Neyenhaus; daughters, Regina Sandage (Steven) of Grandview, and Charlene Neyenhaus Moureau of Green Bay, Wisc.; son, Tim Neyenhaus (Kim Wittman) of Tell City; brother, Sheldon Hubert (Virginia) of Tell City; sister, Violet Beard (Jerry) of Bristow; grandchildren, Charles Nicholas Poole, Caleb Poole, Christopher Poole, Marie Sandage, Mason Sandage, and Victoria Neyenhaus Allen; and great-grandson, Rowen Allen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary Cemetery. Rev. Stephen Donahue will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 until 6 p.m. Sunday and from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Monday at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.

