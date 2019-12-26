TELL CITY – Zana Lavell Sommer, 90, passed away Dec. 23, 2019, at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Caruthersville, Mo., on May 12, 1929, to the late Bert and Bonnie Hardesty. Also preceding her in death was her first husband, Don Cooper; her second husband, Joseph Sommer, in 1992; a daughter, Virginia Gusler; her grandson, Eric Lynch; brothers, Charles, William and Gary Hardesty and infants, Mary Hardesty and Joseph Hardesty.
Zana was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, quilting, taking walks, making rosaries, researching genealogy and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children, Don Cooper (Teresa) of Lynnville, Donna James (Kenny) of Leopold, Patty Lynch (Marvin) of Branchville, Brenda Hubert (Greg) of St. Croix and Carolyn Beams of Georgetown; sisters, Rowena Niswonger of Michigan City, Pauline Presley of Kansas and Ruth Anne Hugley of LaPorte; her nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Cemetery Fund. On Line condolences may be left at www.huberfuneral
home.net.
Published in Perry County News on Dec. 26, 2019